Toggle navigation
B98 - Better Music & A Better Variety
B98 - Better Music & A Better Variety
On Air
Murphy, Sam & Jodi
jana
Steve
Mario
Lori
Theresa
Shows
Music
Listen Live
Playlist
Music News
Events
Connect
Media Kit
Advertise With Us
Download the iHeartRadio App
Follow Us On Twitter
Like Us On Facebook
Extras
Calendar
Latest News
Adopt A Pet
Pro Knows
Contests
Win tickets to TRAIN at The AMP with B98!
Big Game Contest
Win the #iHeartAwards 24k VIP experience with Bruno Mars!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Win a family 4-pack to Malco Theatre
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Famous Inventions By African Americans
15 Bands With Siblings
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
previous
next
On-Air Now
12pm - 6pm
Bill O’Reilly Interviews Donald Trump Ahead Of Super Bowl LI
Best and Worst Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Your Ground Beef May Now Include Heart
Bill Gates So Rich He May Become World's First Trillionaire
How the 'Worst Pitch' Ever Became HBO's 'Girls'
Super Bowl Weekend: Taylor Swift Plays Houston
Nun Says Sex Is Such a Gift That Even Mary Probably Had It
'SNL' and Melissa McCarthy Spoof White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer
Inside a Former Chocolate Factory: a 'Unicorn' and a Whole Lot of Pot
Super Bowl Weekend: Stars Hit H-Town
'Unimaginable' Radiation Detected in Fukushima Reactor
Priest Arrested on Drug, Child Pornography Charges
x
See Full Playlist
B98
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from B98 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.